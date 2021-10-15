Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ping Identity by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ping Identity by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

PING traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 5,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.