Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $36,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.