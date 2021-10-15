Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $72,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of SBNY opened at $300.89 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

