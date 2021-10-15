Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

