APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after acquiring an additional 142,082 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

