Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,107 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $158.35. 18,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

