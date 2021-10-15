Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

YUM stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,486. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

