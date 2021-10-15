PIN Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00066332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.06 or 0.99739442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.06248431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

