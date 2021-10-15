Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $41.21 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 1.9% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.65% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $41,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. 34,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

