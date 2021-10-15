Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $33.76 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $33,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $125,404,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $70,810,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

