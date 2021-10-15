Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.83. 11,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

