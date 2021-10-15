Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 897.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 0.9% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,075 shares of company stock valued at $94,078,279. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.85. 124,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,327. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of -368.33 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

