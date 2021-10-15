Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.99. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.77 and a 1 year high of $161.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.