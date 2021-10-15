Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,714,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,112,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,749. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.