Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InMode (INMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – InMode had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – InMode was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

INMD stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,615. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,846,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

