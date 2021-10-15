Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 6.99% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ATSPT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

