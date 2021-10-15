Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 99,957 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $744,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $85.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,385.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,350.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,371.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.