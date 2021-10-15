United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 9,294 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.96.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.