Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 424,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.33. 15,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,375. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

