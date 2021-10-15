Seeyond Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.