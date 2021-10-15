Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

GM stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

