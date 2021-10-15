Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 88.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after buying an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.63.

MRTX stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.94. 5,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.70.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

