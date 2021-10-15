Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. MYR Group makes up 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

