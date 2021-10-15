Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Willdan Group worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.