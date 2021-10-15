American Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Globant by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 283.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

GLOB traded up $10.18 on Friday, hitting $307.67. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.