Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GBNY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Generations Bancorp NY has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About Generations Bancorp NY

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

