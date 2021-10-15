Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

TUWLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS TUWLF remained flat at $$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

