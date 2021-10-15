Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE BLDP traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.82. The company had a trading volume of 805,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,389. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$15.50 and a 1-year high of C$53.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -66.35. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

