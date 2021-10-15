American Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,286 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 2.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $73,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.58. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

