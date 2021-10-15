2,722 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,610 shares of company stock worth $282,134,873. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.61. 18,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,531. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

