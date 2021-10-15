Altium Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 375,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 345,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 2,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,563. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

