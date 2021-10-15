ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 4.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of ResMed worth $142,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,410 shares of company stock worth $12,310,233. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

