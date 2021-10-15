Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELOX remained flat at $$1.56 on Friday. 3,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,418. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELOX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

