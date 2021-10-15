First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

