First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 274.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $7,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 328.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 311,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FNK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,411. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.