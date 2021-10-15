Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 125,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

