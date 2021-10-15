Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT at $160.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.99. 132,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.