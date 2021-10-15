Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.97 Million

Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $15.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the highest is $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

