Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.97 Million

Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $15.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the highest is $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

