ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00066332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.06 or 0.99739442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.06248431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002662 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

