Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,101 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 566.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 32.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.51. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

