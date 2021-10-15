Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

