Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $747,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

APPH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,618. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

