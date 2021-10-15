Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

KSU opened at $293.17 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

