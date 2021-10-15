Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
Siyata Mobile stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
About Siyata Mobile
