Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

