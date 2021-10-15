Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cummins by 82.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day moving average is $244.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.