Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,453,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $114,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.37. 3,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.