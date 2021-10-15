Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Insider Natalie Collins Acquires 5,464 Shares

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) insider Natalie Collins acquired 5,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.64 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$19,888.96 ($14,206.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Centuria Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

