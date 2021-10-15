Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

RY opened at $104.84 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

