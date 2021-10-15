Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,813 shares of company stock worth $40,779,494 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

