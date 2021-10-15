Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,039 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $153.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $158.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

